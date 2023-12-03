Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Navy Day on Monday to witness operational demonstrations by naval ships, submarines, aircraft, and special forces from Tarkarli Beach, Sindhudurg, in Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister will reach Sindhudurg and unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort. He will then attend the programme marking ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations at Sindhudurg, said the PMO in an official release. He will also witness the ‘Operational Demonstrations’ by Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces .

“‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations at Sindhudurg pay homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new Naval Ensign which was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant,” PMO statement read.

The operational demonstrations, which take place each year, provide an opportunity for the people to witness various facets of multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy. It highlights the Navy’s contributions towards national security to the public, while also heralding maritime consciousness amongst citizens, the PMO statement added.

