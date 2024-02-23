Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Gujarat on Sunday to inaugurate projects worth ₹48,000 crore, including five new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), stated an official release from the state government here Friday.

PM Modi will inaugurate AIIMS at Rajkot, which has been built at a cost of ₹1,195 crore. Similarly, he will also inaugurate AIIMS at Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Bhatinda and RaeBareli.

The Prime Minister is also slated to inaugurate ₹16,200 crore worth of power projects in Kutch. This includes a renewable energy park, transmission lines for power evacuation, and ten solar and wind power projects.

In Kutch, PM Modi will also lay the foundation for a ₹9,000 crore crude pipeline transporting crude from New Mundra to Panipat. He is also slated to inaugurate NHAI and Indian Railways projects.