Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has asked people to take precautions to remain safe as Covid cases have been rising.

Addressing his 96 th ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he said, “At this time many people are in the mood for holidays. You should enjoy these festivals and occasions a lot, but stay a little alert. You are also seeing that Corona virus is spreading in many countries of the world and that’s why we have to be more careful by following precautions like wearing masks and washing hands. If we are careful then we will be safe and our happiness will not be affected.”

The Centre has stepped up measures to contain the spread of the virus in view of a reported surge in cases in China after lifting the zero-Covid policy.

The Prime Minister has chaired meetings and the Centre has written to the States to put in place adequate measures to deal with any spurt.

On healthcare sector, Modi said that in the last few years India has overcome many major challenges and the credit for this goes to the willpower of medical experts, scientists and countrymen.

“We have eradicated diseases like Smallpox, Polio and ‘Guinea Worm’ from India,” he said adding that India is also working towards making tuberculosis (TB) free by 2025.

“Till recently, the scourge of Kala-azar (TB) had spread in more than 50 districts across four States. But, now this disease is confined to only four districts of Bihar and Jharkhand. I am sure, the strength and awareness of the people of Bihar-Jharkhand will help the government’s efforts to eliminate ‘Kala Azar’ from these four districts as well,” he noted.

In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year, the Prime Minister also noted that the year 2022 has been inspirational to India in many ways. India carved out a special place for itself in the world with its incredible vaccination doses of over 220 crore and the country becoming the fifth largest global economy, he said.

The country also achieved the “magical” export figure of $400 billion and made new strides in space, defence and drone sectors. The Prime Minister has also highlighted the country’s achievements in sports.

“This year, India has also got the responsibility of chairing the G-20 group...In the year 2023, we have to take the enthusiasm of G-20 to new heights; make this event a mass movement,” he added.

