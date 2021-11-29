PM says government is ready to answer all questions in the Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his government is ready to respond to every query posed in the Winter Session of the Parliament that starts on Monday but urged the Opposition to maintain the decorum of the House and the sanctity of the speaker. “Government is ready to answer all questions during the Winter Session of the Parliament. We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings,” Modi said.

The session has heavy legislative agenda including repeal of three farm laws, regulation of crypto assets, reforms in pension sector.

‘Citizens of the country want a productive session’

He also urged parliamentarians to work for more productive hours. “I would like this session to be remembered for meaningful debates, rather than adjournments and lost hours.” Calling the session as an important he said: “The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future,” he said.

Modi also urged people to be cautious of new variant of Covid-19, ‘Omicron’. He also called for more and more productive hours in the Parliament.

“We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of Covid-19. The new variant makes us more cautious,” he told in his customary opening statement at the beginning of the Winter Session of the Parliament. The session will go on till December 23.