PM to disburse next PM-KISAN instalment on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday through a virtual conference, an official statement said on Saturday.

Modi will interact with selected farmer beneficiaries during the event which will see the transfer of more than ₹19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families, it said.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of ₹6,000 per year is provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of ₹2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Till date, over ₹1.38-lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families under the scheme.