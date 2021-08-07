National

PM to disburse next PM-KISAN instalment on Monday

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 07, 2021

Over ₹19,500 crore to be transferred to 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday through a virtual conference, an official statement said on Saturday.

Modi will interact with selected farmer beneficiaries during the event which will see the transfer of more than ₹19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families, it said.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of ₹6,000 per year is provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of ₹2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Till date, over ₹1.38-lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families under the scheme.

