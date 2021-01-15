PM to inaugurate railway line connecting Kevadia

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate a railway line connecting Vadodara and Kevadia — home to world’s tallest statue — Statue of Unity.
The e-inauguration will also be attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a statement said on Friday.
Opening of the railway line will boost tourism for the region and help to achieve a target of one lakh daily visitors to the Statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Kevadia station has been placed as a B-grade railway station in the Indian Railway network. This enables travellers from across the country to have train connectivity straight to this Eighth Wonder of the World as pronounced by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
The Prime Minister will also flag off eight trains to Kevadia from different parts of the country including Hazarat Nizamuddin, Chennai, Dadar, Varanasi, Rewa (MP) and Ahmedabad while one train will be flagged off from Kevadia to Vadodara on January 17.
In October last year, the Prime Minister had launched passenger seaplane service connecting Ahmedabad to Kevadia.
Barring the CoVid-19 year of 2020, in 2019, SoU had reported more number of tourist footfalls in a day than the Statue of Liberty.
