PM urged to allow food specialty soyabean imports duty-free

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association, an organisation representing soybean food processing industries, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the processing industry to import 50,000 tonnes of food specialty soyabeans from the US duty free.
In his plea to the Prime Minister, K Sarat Chandra Kumar, President, Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association, said the beans could be allowed into the country at “zero” duty under tariff rate quota since food specialty soyabeans are not grown in the country.
Also read: Kharif Outlook: Soyabean, groundnut are the season’s favourites for growers
Soyabean is not a staple food in India, hence, the requirement to process and serve the best optimal quality to customers is paramount. Though soya food companies have improved quality, “due to a lack of affordable, high-quality raw ingredients, we feel challenged for new growth opportunities”, he said.
Kumar said that inconsistent and inferior raw soyabean quality is the leading cause of dissatisfied consumers wanting better taste, texture and flavour profiles.
“Indian soybeans are oil- and meal-centric, suitable for animal utilisation. There are no food specialty soybeans grown in the country; thus the supply of the same does not exist. While all Indian beans are non-GM, they are also treated as commodity beans regardless of the end use, be it in the food or feed industry,” he said.
When soyabeans are needed for food applications, Indian producers grade and select the best beans from the general lots and sell them at a premium price, he said.
But they do not qualify to satisfy the specialty food characteristics and do not match up with the quality standards and expectations for producing retail-end products. As a result, many food processors are now forced to shut down, the soy food promotion body chief said.
According to Sumit Agarwal, Vice President of the Association, due to the lack of suitable food grade specialty soyabeans, food processors are constrained. “This is limiting the business opportunities, job creation, and revenue generation,” he said.
Taking into account the requirements of the consumers and food businesses, the association has appealed to the Prime Minister, Agarwal said.
The Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association said that these soyabeans that need to be imported are non-genetically modified food grade beans grown in the US that have lower oil content, higher inherent sucrose, low oligosaccharide (raffinose and stachyose) and stable protein structures making them highly suitable for food manufacturing.
The Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association said it represents over 2,000 small, medium and large-scale units across the country that provide low-cost nutrition under the “Nutrition Mission” of India.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...