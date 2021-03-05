PMK promises 80% jobs for locals, reservation in pvt sector

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
In tune with trend of demanding private sector job reservation for local youth, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a key partner in the AIADMK-BJP alliance, has promised to make it mandatory for the private sector in the State to give 80 per cent of the jobs to Tamil youth.
The party also promised action for reservation in the private sector.
The release of the manifesto comes at a time when the alliance is trying hard to rope in the DMDK. The PMK will contest in 23 seats in the elections to be held on April 6.
The party also assured people that Tiruchirappalli and Madurai would be made the second and third capital of the State. Coimbatore would be made the industrial capital.
The party also committed to introducing total prohibition in the State.
