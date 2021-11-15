Pollution drives demand for air-purifiers

With Delhi-NCR battling severe air pollution, air-purifiers are witnessing an uptick in demand. A large chunk of demand comes from the Delhi-NCR region with the onset of winter but players say they have also started seeing demand from other northern cities and metros.

Dipanjan Chakraborty, Marketing Director, Philips Domestic Appliances said, “While air-purifiers have largely remained a North-India phenomenon, the concentration is largely in Delhi-NCR region where there is a spike in the level of pollutants especially during October and November. Since 2020, especially due to Covid-19, Philips has also witnessed traction in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.” At the same time, the pandemic has also helped increase awareness for the category and the company said that air-purifiers are also now being perceived as non-seasonal products by some consumers.

‘Demand in other States‘

Mahesh Gupta, Founder & Chairman, Kent RO also said demand is now coming from beyond the Delhi-NCR region. “Earlier 70 per cent sale of air purifiers, we used to do in Delhi-NCR. But over the years, we also see demand coming in from other northern regions such as Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Jalandhar besides parts of Haryana,” he added. He said that the company has seen a 30-40 per cent increase in demand compared to last season and expects this momentum to continue till the end of winter season.

As per a recent report by Research and Market, the Indian air-purifier market stood at over $85 million in FY21 and is projected to cross over $569 million by FY27. Besides residential sales, institutional sales have also been contributing to this growth.

Diwali season peak

Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Somany Home Innovation Ltd said, “Demand for air purifiers peaks during October to December, mainly centered in the north. We have seen a surge in Hindware Air Purifiers including the IOT-enabled smart air purifier.”

Agomani Sengupta, Marketing Manager, Sharp Business Systems India Pvt Ltd too added that 70-80 per cent of the sales for air-purifiers come during the Diwali season. “This year also due to severe air pollution and consumers’ increased understanding of the need for air purifiers is reflecting in the overall demand,” Sengupta added.

Meanwhile, players such as Panasonic are offering air-conditioners with air-purifier capabilities, which can be used even in winters without the cooling function. The company said it was among its top-selling products during the festival season.