Poly herbal drug Ayush 64 is useful in mild to moderate Covid cases

Ayush 64, a poly herbal formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), could be effective in treating asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 infection if it is used as an adjunct to standard care, a statement from Ayush Ministry said on Thursday.

The herbal drug, developed for treating malaria in 1980, but now repurposed to treat Covid-19 is found to be effective in studies carried out at three different centres – in Lucknow, Mumbai and Wardha, the statement said. This multi-centre study to evaluate safety and efficacy of Ayush 64 in Covid-19 management was carried out by Ayush in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Ayush 64 comprises Alstonia scholaris (aqueous bark extract), Picrorhiza kurroa (aqueous rhizome extract), Swertia chirata (aqueous extract of whole plant) and Caesalpinia crista (fine-powdered seed pulp). It is an extensively studied, scientifically developed, safe and effective Ayurveda formulation. This medicine is also recommended in National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga which is vetted by National Task Force on Covid-19 Management, the statement said.