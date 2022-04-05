Popees to open its first overseas outlet in London this month

Popees, a leading children’s clothing brand is all set to open its first overseas showroom in London this month.

Considering the global customers’ tastes, the company would be stocking the trendiest collections and has plans to increase its footprint in the GCC countries as well this year, Shaju Thomas, Managing Director, Popees Baby Care Products said.

The company -- with its manufacturing facility in Malappuram, Bengaluru and Tirupur -- has set a target of opening at least 100 showrooms in FY23. Of this, five new outlets have been opened across Kerala taking the total count to 42.

The retail expansion, he said, will be based on the franchisee model. With the market opening up post Covid, the company sees enormous potential for children’s clothing and baby care products. “We have drawn up various big and small franchisee models with attractive return options in view of the sizes and characteristics of the locations,” Thomas said.

In addition, the company will include baby care products to its product range. Baby diapers, powder, mother-baby floating soap and glycerin soap are a few of the new products lined up for launch, and would hit the market in April-May.

In FY23, Popees expects the sales crossing ₹200 crore and aims to achieve ₹1,000-crore mark in five years. “We also strive for a paradigm shift in the business model by strengthening our presence in the e-commerce space. The new omni-channel will be launched soon to give customers a different shopping experience,” he said. Popees is already having a growing presence in the e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Ajio.

With a capacity to produce five lakh garments monthly, the company’s major focus is on children’s clothing. The company also produces denim garments, woven fabrics and maternity wear. It is also planning to increase its product range by adding toys and accessories in the coming years, he added.