Post Covid OPD to start in Pune hospitals: Anjit Pawar

The number of people recovering from Covid is increasing in Pune city. Therefore for follow up treatment and counselling, 'Post COVID OPD' will be started in five hospitals of the city, said Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune district.

The Naidu Hospital, Baner COVID Hospital, two Jumbo COVID Hospital and Sassoon Hospital will offer such OPD services soon, said Pawar in a media statement.

He was reviewing the pandemic situation in the district with other senior officials.

The Deputy Chief Minister said in the statement that after the commencement of OPD in the five hospitals in Pune city efforts would be made to set up similar facilities in rural areas phases. The rates for treatment in rural hospitals have been fixed. The district administration should ensure that medical equipment in rural areas does not remain unused due to lack of maintenance. He also directed the state administration to take action against the hospitals, which were charging exorbitant fees from COVID patients.

He added that the companies should abide by the guidelines of the state administration so that the corona infections do not increase among the company workers.