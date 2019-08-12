Post-trade solutions co Arcesium opens second office in Hyderabad, to raise staff strength to 1,500

Arcesium, a New York-headquartered tech innovator of post-trade solutions, has announced the expansion of its offices to a second location in Hyderabad’s IT corridor.

With this new addition, Arcesium is looking to expand its employee strength from 800 to 1,500 in three years.

Gaurav Suri, CEO, launched the new facility a few weeks after Arcesium celebrated its fourth anniversary.

“Our new office is a testament to the quality of talent available in India. It is a key centre of innovation and has played a pivotal role in Arcesium’s success,” said Gaurav Suri.

Built on a platform developed by The D. E. Shaw group for its own post-trade activities, Arcesium was spun-off in 2015 with more than 300 engineers and finance professionals. The India office today has 800 employees. Since its inception, Arcesium has grown to support more than $120 billion in assets, from a number of leading asset management firms.

Arcesium’s launch of its Modular Product strategy and the launch of a dedicated professional services group to cater to their client’s custom solution needs, has contributed to a sales ramp-up and growth this year. Recruitment for the extended teams is ongoing from top engineering and business schools.