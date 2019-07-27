PPAs of 21 wind projects of Suzlon, Axis Energy face headwinds

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
Twenty-one projects of wind energy company Suzlon and Axis Energy and their clients in Andhra Pradesh, of total capacity of 776.9 MW are likely to face turbulence and possible withdrawal.
In a memo filed with the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL), has sought the regulator’s permission to withdraw the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) entered into with these wind energy companies and their clients.
The Chief General Manager of APSPDCL in the memo stated “in view of the precarious financial position of AP discoms and consequent inability to bear the additional financial burden involved in purchasing power from 21 wind developers, they have decided to withdraw the PPAs entered with various wind power projects clients of Suzlon and Axis Energy Ventures India.”
The APSPDCL further submitted that since the PPAs are not yet approved, the same is not enforceable and APSPDCL is at liberty to withdraw the same.
Hence, it requested permission to withdraw 21 PPAs entered into with various wind power projects clients of Suzlon and Axis Energy.
This follows a letter from the Chief Engineer Andhra Power Coordination Committee (APCC) and resolution of a meeting on June 19, 2019.
At the APCC meeting held on June 19 this year, it was decided to file a petition before APERC for withdrawal of these 21 PPAs entered with Suzlon, Axis Energy Ventures for total capacity of 776.9 MW by APSPDCL.
The APCC has sought regulator’s consent for withdrawal of these PPAs .
It may be recalled that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided to review the PPAs entered with various renewable energy companies and accordingly notices were served on them.
The matter relating to renegotiation of PPAs has now moved on to several forum including APTEL and AP High court, and both have stayed the operation of the AP move to renegotiate PPAs.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...