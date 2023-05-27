In an effort to end the debate on Sengol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it was getting its deserved place in the temple of democracy.

Sengol is the Tamil word for sceptre which in medieval and pre-medieval times used to be presented to the kings during their coronation by the high priests. In 1947, during the time of transfer of power from the British to India, it was used as a symbolic gesture to show a ceremonial transfer of power from the British to Indians.

#WATCH | Delhi | Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of #NewParliamentBuilding, PM Narendra Modi meets the Adheenams at his residence and takes their blessings. The Adheenams handover the #Sengol to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/0eEaJUAX58 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

Hours before installing Sengol in the new building of the Parliament, Modi was blessed by the Adheenams. Addressing them, Modi lamented that the holy Sengol did not get the respect it deserved and it was left in Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj where it was exhibited as a walking stick. It is the present government that brought the Sengol out of Anand Bhawan. With this, the Prime Minister said, “We have the opportunity to revive the first moment of India’s independence during the establishment of the Sengol in the New Parliament House. The Sengol is getting its deserved place in the temple of democracy.”

Modi underlined that it was the Sengol that conjoined free India to the era of the nation that existed before slavery, and it signified the transfer of power in 1947 when the country became independent. Another significance of the Sengol, the Prime Minister said, was that it connected the glorious years and the traditions of India’s past with the future of independent India.

He expressed delight that the symbol of the great traditions of India, the Sengol, would be established in the New Parliament House. He remarked that the Sengol would remind us to continuously walk on the Kartavya Path and remain answerable to the public. He pointed out that at the time of Independence, question regarding the symbol of transfer of power arose and there were different traditions in this regard. “At that time, under the guidance of Adheenam and Raja Ji we found a blessed path from our sacred ancient Tamil Culture - the path of transfer of power through the medium of Sengol”, he said.

Sengol, the Prime Minister said, reminded the person with it that he has the responsibility of the welfare of the country and he would never waiver from the path of duty. At that time in 1947, Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam created a special Sengol. “Today, pictures from that era are reminding us about the deep emotional bond between Tamil culture and India’s destiny as a modern democracy. Today this saga of this deep bond has come alive from the pages of history”, the Prime Minister said. This gave us a perspective to see the happenings of that time in proper perspective. “We also come to know how this sacred symbol was treated,” he added.

On this occasion, he highlighted the role of Tamil Nadu in the freedom struggle. He said that Tamil Nadu has been a bastion of Indian nationalism. Tamil people always had a spirit of service and welfare of Maa Bharath. He felt that Tamil’s contribution was not given due recognition in the years after Independence. Now this issue is being given due salience, he said.