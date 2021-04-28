National

Putin welcomes emergency approval for Sputnik-V

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 28, 2021

Modi, Putin agree to establish a new 2+2 dialogue of Foreign and Defence Ministers

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his appreciation for the approval given by India for emergency use of Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19, in his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

“The leaders noted that the Russian vaccine will be manufactured in India for use in India, Russia and third countries,” an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office said. The two also decided to establish a new 2+2 dialogue at Ministerial level comprising Foreign and Defence Ministers.

The Russian President promised to extend all possible support to India which is battling a surge in infections and deaths, the release said.

Published on April 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.