Putin welcomes emergency approval for Sputnik-V

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his appreciation for the approval given by India for emergency use of Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19, in his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

“The leaders noted that the Russian vaccine will be manufactured in India for use in India, Russia and third countries,” an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office said. The two also decided to establish a new 2+2 dialogue at Ministerial level comprising Foreign and Defence Ministers.

The Russian President promised to extend all possible support to India which is battling a surge in infections and deaths, the release said.