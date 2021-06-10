QuEST Global conducts vaccination drive in Thiruvananthapuram

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Global product engineering and lifecycle services company QuEST Global has conducted a vaccination drive in Thiruvananthapuram and more than 1,300 employees were inoculated against Covid-19.
Launched on June 1, the drive was conducted in association with KIMSHEALTH Thiruvananthapuram. It was spread over two days and took place at the QuEST Global office, Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.
Shrikanth Naik, Global Delivery Head, QuEST Global, said that swift vaccination is the long-term solution to the crisis. “To help protect our ecosystem against the virus, we launched this drive. We are grateful to KIMSHEALTH for being part of the initiative and supporting us throughout the drive,” he said.
The company is planning similar drives in its other centres such as Gurgaon, Chennai, Belgaum, Hyderabad and Pune. “We are aiming to have all QuEST employees have the first shot in a phased manner by the end of June and get fully vaccinated by September end,” Shrikanth Naik added.
QuEST Global has been supporting frontline workers since the start of the pandemic, and as part of this initiative, several police officers were also vaccinated in Thiruvananthapuram. In the past, the company donated personal hygiene kits and sponsored Covid-19 tests for police personnel in Bengaluru.
It has provided Covid domiciliary care insurance and offers additional time-off to employees should they contract Covid. The company will also cover employee-dependents through the vaccination drives.
