The Congress party was elated with the appearance of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram tweeted two pictures of Rajan and Gandhi with a caption that said: “Walking while talking about the economy.”

Gandhi, too, shared a picture of himself with the former RBI Governor with a longish comment, saying, “freedom is the essence of democracy and harmony is the foundation of a prosperous economy. We walk for unity and to secure India’s future”.

The Congress’ official twitter handle posted videos welcoming Rajan to the yatra with party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate writing, “a fine economist, a man of high integrity, a man whose heart beats for an inclusive India and, above all, one of the most fearless people I know. Dr Raghuram Rajan, it’s great to have you walk in the Bharat Jodo Yatra today”.

The BJP, on its part, took the opportunity to underline that Rajan, who has been fairly critical of the government’s handling of the economy, is clearly biased and lets his political prejudices colour his view of the economy.

The ruling party’s IT cell in-charge, Amit Malviya, said: “Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress-appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India’s economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic.”