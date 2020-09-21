Rajya Sabha suspends eight members, Opposition questions move

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
Condemning the incidents happened in Rajya Sabha on Sunday, the Rajya Sabha suspended senior Opposition members Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajiv Satav, KK Ragesh, Syed Naseer Hussain, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen and Elamaram Kareem for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday. The Opposition has challenged the suspension and has demanded a division on the motion moved by the Government to suspend the members. The House witnessed disruptions over the suspension.
Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu said he was so pained on Sunday as all Covid related precautions and some members violated social distancin . "It defies logic. It is a bad day for Rajya Sabha," he said. Naidu said in a statement that some members came to the well if the House they also hurled papers and abused Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. "Rule book was also thrown in him," Naidu said.
He said some of the members also accepted that they did it. He added that some members got on to the table and danced on it. "It tarnished the image of Parliament. Is it a Parliamentary standard? Please do some introspection," he said and added that he was worried that something would have happened to the Deputy Chairman if the marshalls were not called.
Naidu said the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Deputy Chairman cannot be admitted. He said the motion moved by the Leader of Opposition and 46 members was not in proper format as the provision 90(C) of the Constitution mandates 14 days period is required to move such a resolution. He said the House is going to get adjourned within a week and the motion is not admissible.
Naidu rejected the allegations against the Deputy Chairman and said he has gone through the entire proceedings. "I have observed that in view of the continuous disruption of the House division could not have taken place. The conduct of some members grossly crossed all the decorum and etiquette," Naidu said.
Later he invited Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan to move a motion. He read out a motion that the eight members brought disrepute to the August House and they should be suspended. Some members demanded a division on the motion, but the Chairman denied a division.
The House had to be adjourned twice as the Opposition objected to this move by the Centre.
