Renowned scientist Ajai Kumar Sonkar awarded Padma Bhushan

Renowned scientist Ajai Kumar Sonkar, whose development of pearl making techniques through state-of-the-art tissue culture surprised the world, was awarded Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, on Tuesday.

His research papers have been published in science journals such as 'Aquaculture Europe', 'Infofish International' and 'World Aquaculture', according to a statement.

Has attracted the attention of scientific community

By making black pearls in his land of work, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he had attracted the attention of the world's scientific community. Then President APJ Abdul Kalam had described Sonkar's discovery as a great achievement of the country.

Since then, there has been a continuous process of development of new techniques.

During the coronavirus pandemic when all activities in Andaman came to a standstill, he built a new laboratory of cell biology and tissue culture, along with his laboratory in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

He has been awarded Padma Bhushan under the science and engineering category.