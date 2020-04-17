Residents in Delhi’s containment zones scramble for essential supplies

The Delhi government has laid out a plan for smooth delivery of essential items in hotspots and containment zones to plug the spread of Covid-19. Presently, there are 66 containment zones announced by the State government where essentials are supplied with the help of civil defence volunteers. But according to some who are in these zones, there are some gaps in the claims and execution of the support mechanism.

Containment zones are areas where one or more Covid-19 positive case have been zeroed in on. Once declared a containment zone, the area is sealed and barricades are erected.

“In the containment zones, a beat constable is made the nodal officer who creates a WhatsApp group of people living in that area (one from each family is added to the group) and the District Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate are also made part of the group. The residents can put the list of essential items on it, which is then delivered to them and it can be used for complaints too,” a Delhi government official told BusinessLine.

In the days to come, the plan is to implement operation ‘SHIELD’ in all those areas that have been declared as containment zones, added the source. SHIELD is short for Sealing, Home quarantine, Isolation, Essential supply, Local sanitisation and Door-to-door checks.

“It’s been 3-4 days since the area has been declared as a containment zone. A total of seven flats have been sealed in A1B, Krishna apartments in Paschim Vihar. People residing in those flats either inform their neighbours through phones or to the police constables for delivery of essential items. As far as instruction about the creation of WhatsApp group is concerned, the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) is not aware of it,” said Parvinder Singh, Vice-President of the Krishna Apartments RWA.

Rohit Aggarwal, a resident of E-block in East of Kailash Colony whose house and nearby houses have also been declared as a containment zone said that no nodal officer has come here. “Delhi government should have assigned someone for the delivery of basic items. We are depended on our friends and police personnel who is stationed in this area for essential items”.