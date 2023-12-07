Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Anumula Revanth Reddy will take oath as the chief minister of Telangana on Thursday afternoon at a public meeting in LB Stadium in the heart of the city. Along with the 54-year leader, seven-to-eight other leaders will take oath as ministers.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Seetakka are among those legislators who are going to take the oath on Thursday.

Though the Cabinet can have up to 18 ministers (15 per cent of the 119-member Legislative Assembly), Revanth Reddy is likely to go with only eight ministers today to buy time on deciding on whom he should induct, factoring in caste, political and regional equations.

However, it is still not clear whether the CPI will join the Cabinet or not as there is a tough competition from Congress heavyweights.

The Congress Party has won 64 seats in the 119-seat house in the just concluded election, pushing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the second position with 39 seats.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), which was in pre-poll alliance with the Congress, won the lone seat that it contested in Khammam district. The BJP secured eight seats, while the MIM won seven seats in the election.

The CPI (M) and Jana Sena parties drew a blank and failed to make an impact in the election.

