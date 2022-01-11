Revised travel guidelines for international arrivals to India, here’s all you need to know

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Due to the surge in Omicron cases, the Ministry of Health and Welfare last Friday has announced revised guidelines for international travellers which is coming into effect from today and will be in effect until further orders.
The existing guidelines have been revised due to the rising concerns of the Omicron variant.
Here’s what you need to know:
All international travellers should mandatorily undergo home quarantine for a week.
India has categorised several countries as ‘risk’ and those travellers who are coming from those countries have to submit samples for the Covid-19 testing on their arrival and should wait for the results.
Those who test negative will have to follow a home quarantine for seven days and should take an RT-PCR test on the 8th day. Travellers are also asked to upload the repeated RT-PCR tests on the Air Suvidha web portal. Self-monitoring should be done for seven days, if tested negative.
However, for those who test positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing. They will be sent to an isolation facility and will be laid down under standard protocol. Those who had contact with the positive cases should mandatorily undergo home isolation for seven days and should be monitored.
All travellers who need to take tests on arrival should have to pre-book in the Air Suvidha web portal.
Travellers who are arriving from countries other than the risk category, should have to undergo mandatory seven days home quarantine. However, travellers should again take the RT-PCR test after 7 days of home quarantine.
2 per cent of travellers will be identified by the airlines to undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival.
Those found positive, will be taken to an isolation facility and will be monitored. Their samples should be sent for genomic testing.
Those found negative, self-monitoring should be done for next seven days.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...