Revised travel guidelines for international arrivals to India, here’s all you need to know

Due to the surge in Omicron cases, the Ministry of Health and Welfare last Friday has announced revised guidelines for international travellers which is coming into effect from today and will be in effect until further orders.

The existing guidelines have been revised due to the rising concerns of the Omicron variant.

Here’s what you need to know:

All international travellers should mandatorily undergo home quarantine for a week.

India has categorised several countries as ‘risk’ and those travellers who are coming from those countries have to submit samples for the Covid-19 testing on their arrival and should wait for the results.

Those who test negative will have to follow a home quarantine for seven days and should take an RT-PCR test on the 8th day. Travellers are also asked to upload the repeated RT-PCR tests on the Air Suvidha web portal. Self-monitoring should be done for seven days, if tested negative.

However, for those who test positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing. They will be sent to an isolation facility and will be laid down under standard protocol. Those who had contact with the positive cases should mandatorily undergo home isolation for seven days and should be monitored.

All travellers who need to take tests on arrival should have to pre-book in the Air Suvidha web portal.

Travellers who are arriving from countries other than the risk category, should have to undergo mandatory seven days home quarantine. However, travellers should again take the RT-PCR test after 7 days of home quarantine.

2 per cent of travellers will be identified by the airlines to undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival.

Those found positive, will be taken to an isolation facility and will be monitored. Their samples should be sent for genomic testing.

Those found negative, self-monitoring should be done for next seven days.