Royal Philips has expanded its footprint in India with a new research and development (R&D) in Pune (Maharashtra).

The Healthcare Innovation Centre’s (HIC) R&D facility, whose groundbreaking ceremony was on Monday, would be operational in two years and would house 1900 employees in the first phase, the company said, without disclosing investment details.

Situated in a 10-acre plot in MIDC, Chinchwad, the upcoming facility will have an office space of approximately 300,000 square feet, the company said, and would accommodate R&D teams from its Image Guided Therapy, Precision Diagnosis, Monitoring and Sleep and Respiratory businesses. “By integrating all teams in one center, Philips will be able to optimize for scale, speed and efficiency while also supporting resource and best practice sharing across businesses,” it said.

The new centre will have Green Power, provide EV charging provisions and encourage bicycle commuting, the note said. Collectively employing over 9000 employees - the HIC Pune, Innovation Campus in Bengaluru, Global Business Services in Chennai, and commercial team headquartered in Gurgaon, are part of Philips’ India operations.

Unique capabilities

The Pune facility provided “unique and far-reaching capabilities” to address the needs of both Indian and global markets, said Bert van Meurs, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Leader of Image Guided Therapy, Chief Business Leader of Precision Diagnosis (ad interim), and responsible for Diagnosis & Treatment. The new centre will also help design more innovative end-to-end solutions and improve collaboration with healthcare providers, added Peeyush Kaushik, Vice President and Head of Healthcare Innovation Center, Pune.