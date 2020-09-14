RS Deputy Chairman: Harivansh is back

JD(U) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha here on Monday. He defeated the Opposition-backed RJD MP Manoj Jha by a voice vote in the Upper House.

The Opposition’s plan to find more supporters to Jha failed as the BJD announced earlier on Monday that they will vote for the NDA candidate. JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar telephoned Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik seeking support for a second term for Harivansh. Harivansh’s candidature was proposed by BJP president JP Nadda and supported by leader of the House and Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot. Other leaders of the NDA constituents also supported the JD(U) leader.

The motion in favour of Jha was moved by Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of DMK and SP.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu put the government’s motion to vote and Harivansh was declared elected after a voice vote. Soon after the election, Gehlot and Azad led Harivansh to his seat in the Rajya Sabha chamber. Leaders of various parties congratulated him. Harivansh said he will function in an unbiased manner as the Deputy Chairman.

Earlier, the Upper House met for the first time on Monday after about six months for the monsoon session. Considering the pandemic situation, special seating and safety arrangements were there for the members, officials and reporters. Some of the members were sitting in the Lok Sabha chamber and one-third of the members were sitting in various galleries of the Upper House. The House will meet from 9 am to 1 pm during the session.

Homage

The Upper House adjourned for one hour after paying homage to former president Pranab Mukherjee and sitting members Beni Prasad Verma, MP Veerendra Kumar and Amar Singh.

During the zero hour, the Left parties demanded a discussion on the FIR against Sitaram Yechury in the Delhi riots.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the draft Environment Impact Assessment draft must be withdrawn as it is against the Act on the matter.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien challenged the Centre’s motion for doing away with question hour during the session.