RSS is not the govt's remote control, says Mohan Bhagwat

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The media portrays the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the government's remote control, but nothing could be further from the truth, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday. He also said though India is not a world power, it certainly has the potential to become a world 'guru' in the post-pandemic era.
Addressing ex-servicemen in Dharamshala, Bhagwat said, “The media refers to us as the remote control of the government, but that is untrue. Though, some of our workers are definitely part of the government. The government does not give assurances of any sort to our swayam sevaks. People ask us what we get from the government. My answer to them is that we may even have to lose what we own.”
Highlighting the ancient Indian practices in medicine, he said, “What saw us through were our traditional Indian remedies such as kadha, kwath (herbal formulations) and hygiene. Now, the world looks up to India and wants to emulate the Indian model. Our country may not become a world power, but it can certainly be the world guru.”
The RSS chief observed a minute's silence in memory of Chief of Defence Staff Late Bipin Rawat and 13 others who died in the chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu recently.
Calling for unity, he said the undivided land of India lost several battles with foreign invaders over the centuries as the local population was not united.
Quoting social reformer BR Ambedkar, he said we are never defeated by anyone's strength but by our own weaknesses.
Bhagwat is on a five-day tour to Himachal Pradesh and is likely to meet Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama, sources said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
Multiple term insurance plans provide a big cover but may turn out to be more expensive than owning a single ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...