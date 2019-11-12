TSRTC strike: Telangana High Court proposes panel with retired SC judges

The Telangana High Court has proposed to set up a committee with three retired judges of the Supreme Court to study and resolve the TSRTC strike.

While hearing arguments on Tuesday, the court sought the opinion of the State Government to the proposal.

The Advocate General said it would check with the Government and come back with its answer.

Ashwathama Reddy, the Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of TSRTC employees unions, has asked to the Government to consider the proposal and help resolve the issue.

While agreeing to the proposal to set up a committee, he hoped that the panel would have a stipulated time to complete the process.