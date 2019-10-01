RV-Skills to train one lakh professionals in emerging technologies

RV-Skills, an industry-focussed centre for skill development, training and research with special emphasis on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Automotive Electronics (AE), plans to train one lakh professionals in these fields.

Pioneered by the Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST) in association with Nanochip Solutions Pvt Ltd, RV-Skills has hired industry experts to train these professionals in a wide range of fields. “We expect AI, AE and VLSI design to dominate every sector in the coming decades. We had to converge all our resources, tools, expertise and knowledge on a single platform to equip students with the right training and development needs and hence, RV-Skills took shape,” said MK Panduranga Setty, President, Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust.

Two-thirds of the course time will be spent in the labs giving students a comprehensive scope to apply the theory taught to real time scenario and learn, a press statement from the company said.