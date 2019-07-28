S Jaipal Reddy - a fighter and refined politician

He stood-up firmly to oppose the Emergency, the might of the Reliance Group, practised clean politics and fought for freedoms. He had never let his lifelong physical disability to obstruct his journey of grit and determination. This was marked by his exemplary public life.

In the passing of Sudini Jaipal Reddy (77), it would be no exaggeration to state that Indian politics has lost a brilliant Parliamentarian, who packed his speeches with wit, criticism and in-depth information.

It is no wonder that this bespectacled man, who was affected by polio in his childhood, had become a recognised Parliamentarian despite hailing from a backward-village in Mahbubnagar.

Enroute, he shone as a student leader in Osmania University, an orator in the Legislative Assembly in combined Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister holding multiple portfolios and the most vocal spokesperson of opposition parties like the Janata Party and even the coalition government of the United Front.

A prominent face of the United Front

In a political career spanning over 50 years, Jaipal had come full circle; from a Congress MLA representing Kalwakurthy in 1969 to returning to its fold in 1999.

In between, he joined the Janata Party in 1977 opposing the Emergency and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He first hit national limelight by taking on Indira Gandhi in Medak as a Janata Party candidate in 1980. As the Janata Party suffered splits, he moved to Janata Dal. He also emerged as one of the prominent faces of United Front during 1996-98. Disillusioned, he had embraced the Congress(I) in 1999, turned a strident critic of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee led NDA-government in Parliament and outside.

It is to his credit that Jaipal rubbed shoulders with the likes of Somnath Chatterjee, George Fernandes, Lal Krishna Advani, Vajpayee, PV Narasimha Rao, AB Bardhan S Chandrasekhar etc. He also made a mark with his oratorical skills and political acumen during the 1980s to 2014.

When the Congress(I) managed to put together UPA, under Manmohan Singh, Jaipal became the Information and Broadcasting Minister. During the two terms of the UPA, he held the portfolios of Urban Development, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Science and Technology. In addition to contributing to the ministries, his stint at Petroleum Minister was marked with the courage he demonstrated in taking on the mighty Ambani’s.

He was shifted out of the Ministry to S&T finally by Manmohan Singh under controversial circumstances. following differences over gas allocation to Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries. This had come after Jaipal reportedly refused to budge to the corporate giant’s demands.

Student Leader

Born on January 16, 1942, Jaipal Reddy exhibited political ambitions quite early. During his days in Hyderabad’s Osmania University, he was one of the brightest leaders. There were many stories of how he survived an attack for his strident role during the Telangana agitation of 1969-70. He pursued MA (English), Diploma in Journalism and Law from the University, during the 1960’s when his political skills got him into the Congress(I) with leaders like Marri Channa Reddy, Mallikarjun etc.

In the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh, which saw Chief Ministers like PV Narasimha Rao, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, Chenna Reddy and later NT Rama Rao, Jaipal Reddy made a mark with his sharp speeches and comments.

Jaipal Reddy was first elected as an MP from Mahbubnagar and went on to be a five time MP of the Lok Sabha. He was also a as Rajya Sabha MP for two terms. He did not contest in the elections after Telangana was formed in 2014.

His political acumen, in-depth of a subject and articulation, endeared him into the close circle of power, starting from the Janata Party to NT Rama Rao of Telugu Desam in AP to United Front Prime Ministers --Deve Gowda and IK Gujral -- to finally UPA Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi.

Jaipal Reddy played a silent yet strong role in leading Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh towards taking the historic decision of dividing Andhra Pradesh and granting separate statehood for Telangana in 2014.

Condolences

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and several other political leaders paid tributes to Jaipal Reddy:

"Sorry to hear of the passing of Jaipal Reddy. He was a thinking person’s politician and an outstanding parliamentarian. My condolences to his family and many associates," the President has said in a message.

"Jaipal Reddy had years of experience in public life. He was respected as an articulate speaker and effective administrator. Saddened by his demise," Narendra Modi said.

"I’m sorry to hear about the sad demise of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Jaipal Reddy. An outstanding parliamentarian, great son of Telangana, he dedicated his entire life towards public service. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," Rahul Gandhi said. Last rites

The last rites will be performed with State honours on Monday afternoon. Jaipal Reddy's body would be brought to the Gandhi Bhavan, the Telangana headquarters of Pradesh Congress Committee, from his residence at around 9 am on Monday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked Chief Secretary S K Joshi to make arrangements for the funeral with State honours.