Sabarimala temple opens for devotees

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
The famed Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened to devotees Saturday morning after remaining closed for over six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a few worshippers wearing masks and carrying Covid-19 negative certificate offering prayers.
The temple, which opened for the monthly puja on Friday evening, will allow pilgrims to offer prayers till October 21.
Rapid antigen tests are being conducted at Nilakkal for those not carrying a negative test report for Covid-19.
This is the first time since March 25, when a nationwide lockdown came into force, that pilgrims are being allowed to offer prayers at the hill shrine, which opened at 5 am, sources in the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, said.
As many as 246 people have booked through the virtual queue system for darshan on Saturday. Each day only 250 people will be allowed inside the temple. The usual rush of devotees was missing this time.
Though the temple opened on Friday evening for the monthly puja, entry of devotees was allowed only from Saturday, the first day of ‘Thulam’ (Malayalam month). Only those between 10-60 years, having a medical certificate stating that they were fit to trek the holy hill, are being allowed to offer prayers.
Due to the pandemic, the pilgrims will not be allowed to stay at Sannidhanam, Nilakkal or Pamba.
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...