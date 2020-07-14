Samsung launches SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator in India

Samsung on Monday launched its connected SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator in India.

The smart refrigerator is an addition to the South Korean electronics major’s Internet of Things (IoT) product portfolio in the country.

The refrigerator has additional storage space without affecting the exterior owing to Samsung’s SpaceMax technology, the company said. The SpaceMax Family Hub comes with a capacity of 657-litres.

Smart features

The refrigerator comes with a range of smart features. Consumers can automate meal planning with the refrigerator. Family members can integrate their schedules, share pictures and text messages by using The Family Connection feature on the refrigerator’s touchscreen.

“With Bluetooth, you will not miss any call even when you are cooking or baking in the kitchen,” Samsung said.

The refrigerator is equipped with a 21.5-inch FHD touch screen display and 25-watt speakers for entertainment enabled through the Home Entertainment feature. Consumers can watch TV shows or listen to music through the feature.

SpaceMax Family Hub can also be connected with other smart appliances within the home including smartphones.

Its Home Control feature allows consumers to control and monitor their connected appliances such as Samsung FlexWash washing machines and Samsung Galaxy smartphones from the Family Hub screen.

The appliance has a Food Management feature that lets one view what’s inside the fridge at any given time.

The refrigerator is available in Premium Black Matt finish colour.

Price and Availability

It will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart, Samsung.com, Reliancedigital.in, Croma.com and Vijaysales.com from July 13 to July 26, 2020. The pre-booking can be done at a special price of ₹196,990. The pre-book offer also includes additional benefits such as cashback up to₹9,000 and a free Galaxy Note 10 Lite worth ₹37,999. The refrigerator will then be priced at ₹219,900 once the pre-booking ends.