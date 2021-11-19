Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes repealing of farm laws

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said in a statement that it will wait till the three farm laws are formally repealed, the Draft Electricity Act amendments are withdrawn and law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) is passed before taking a decision on the next course of their protests.

The statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal all three farm laws on Friday.

“SKM welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. If this happens, it will be a historic victory of the one year long farmers’ struggle in India. However, nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in this struggle. The Central government’s obstinacy is responsible for these avoidable deaths, including the murders at Lakhimpur Kheri,” the statement said.

SKM also reminded the Prime Minister that the agitation of farmers is not just for the repeal of the three black laws but also for a statutory guarantee of remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and all farmers.

“This important demand of farmers is still pending. So also is the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill. SKM will take note of all developments, hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions,” it added. SKM leader Major Singh Punnewal told BusinessLine that the SKM general body will meet soon in Singhu to chart the next course of action.