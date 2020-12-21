SastaSundar e-pharmacy to expand market presence

Kolkata-based e-pharmacy, SastaSundar, plans to expand into the northern and western regions while strengthening its presence in the existing markets in the eastern and north-eastern regions.

According to BL Mittal, Founder and Executive Chairman, SastaSundar.com, there has been a steady traction in demand from the smaller towns and cities, as getting access to certain medicines has been difficult in some of these places.

“We are currently present in around nine States. We are looking to move into Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Odisha in the next one-to-two years thereby taking our total network to around 16 states,” Mittal told BusinessLine.

Listed on BSE and NSE, SastaSundar Ventures Ltd owns the portal (e-pharmacy) sastasundar.com through its step down subsidiary, Sastasundar Healthbuddy Ltd.

The company has around 450 physical counselling and service centres called ‘Healthbuddies’. It plans to add 1,500 centres in the next two years.

The company which has a monthly GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of ₹65-70 crore, has been seeing nearly 30 per cent of the sales coming from the Tier II and Tier III towns. The company expects the share of the smaller towns and cities to grow to 50 per cent in the next two years on the back of a steady rise in demand.

SastaSundar, which has been recording 40 per cent growth in sales on a year-on-year basis, expects the growth momentum to continue.

According to Mittal, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a permanent shift in consumer behaviour as there has been an increased acceptance for health and immunity products. The company has introduced a range of immunity boosting and pro-immunity products under, SastaSundar Health Foods - Herbal Range and plans to expand this segment.

“Preventive care is now the hallmark in consumer behaviour. We are constantly working on innovative products aimed at health and wellness,” he said.

While the company’s private label currently accounts for just around one per cent of its total sales, it is likely to grow to six per cent in the next two years.