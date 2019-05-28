Saudi Arabia lifts export ban on fruits and vegetable from Kerala

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
Kerala's fruits and vegetable exporters have heaved a sigh of relief following the lifting of the export ban by Saudi Arabia after the Nipah virus attack last year.
P.E. Ashraf Ali of Pomona Exports, Kozhikode, told BusinessLine that they have received a communication in this regard from the Saudi Arabian authorities during the second week of May that has led to the commencement of direct exports from the three airports in the State. Saudi Arabia is one of the major export market of fruits and vegetables from Kerala and the presence of large floating population ensures a good volume of business from there.
With the lifting of the embargo, he said Kozhikode airport was alone handling 20 tonnes of fruits and vegetables per day valued at $50,000 to various destinations in Saudi. A similar proportion has also been moving from the other two airports of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah airports. Currently, mangoes such as Alphonso, Banganapalle are the major items in the export basket, followed by banana and pineapple.
Kerala ships around 150 tonnes of fruits and vegetables on a daily basis to various gulf countries and of this, the consignment to Saudi alone was 30-40 tonnes. With the easing of restrictions, exporters are now looking at increasing the quantity of exports to 200 tonnes this year. “We are receiving more export enquiries from European countries, Japan, New Zealand, Korea etc especially for the shipments of fruits”, Ali said.
It may be recalled that all the Gulf nations had imposed the ban in May last year following Nipah virus outbreak. Though all the GCC nations later lifted the restrictions within two months, Saudi Arabia had continued, forcing the horticulture exporters here to approach the Centre to resolve the crisis.
Baby John, Executive Director, Pineapple Growers and Processors, Vazhakkulam pointed out that Kerala's pineapple exports to gulf nations was minimal at 150-200 tonnes per month valued at Rs 60 lakh. The higher airfreight charges are making pineapple exports unviable. To cater to the surging export demand, he suggested a shift in pineapple cultivation to MD 2 varieties, which has got long shelf life and wide acceptance in the overseas markets. Kerala is still cultivating Mauritius varieties, which has lower shelf life, he added.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...