Solar Energy Corporation refuses to cut solar tariff for AP discom

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
State-run Solar Energy Corporation (SECI) has refused to lower tariff for 400 MW electricity supplied from a solar park at Galiveedu Mandal in district Kadapa to Andhra Pradesh South Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL).
SECI has also refused to attend a tariff negotiation meeting called by the discom on Monday (July 22), as per a letter shot off by the corporation to the APSPDCL earlier this month. The discom had asked SECI to reduce tariff for the 400MW supply to Rs 2.44 per unit from Rs 4.5 fixed earlier.
In its letter, SECI stated that the tariff of Rs 4.5 was fixed after a competitive bidding as per provisions of the Electricity Act. It said the tariff of Rs 2.44 per unit was arrived at in a separate auction for a solar project in different circumstances.
SECI explained that the tariff cannot be negotiated as the power purchase agreement has been signed. APSPDCL had claimed that no tariff based competitive bidding was held and the tariff fixed was detrimental to public interest.
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
World Health Assembly has adopted a key resolution in this regard, a welcome move
Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths a year, says the ...
An estimated 820 million people did not have enough to eat in 2018, up from 811 million in the previous year, ...
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...