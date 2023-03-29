The second G20 Sherpas meeting under India’s G20 Presidency is set to take place in the picturesque village of Kumarakom in Kerala from March 30 to April 02. The meeting will be chaired by India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

The four-day gathering of over 120 delegates from G20 Members, 9 invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations will hold multilateral discussions on G20’s economic and developmental priorities as well as on addressing contemporary global challenges.

The deliberations will focus both on policy approaches and concrete implementation. The 2nd Sherpas Meeting will work on a range of cross-cutting issues of global concern, and will encompass the work being done under the 13WorkingGroups within the Sherpa track, a release said.

The deliberations of the Sherpa meetings will take forward the outcomes of various Sherpa Track and Finance Track Meetings, and will form the basis of the Leaders’ Declaration, slated to be adopted at the New Delhi Summit in September.

India has selected its G20 priorities keeping in view the diverse global challenges of the day, the concerns of developing countries as well as the need for greater momentum for collective action to take forward the shared international agenda, especially the development and environment agenda.

Ongoing deliberations during India’s G20 Presidency include green development, climate finance and lifestyle for environment (LiFE); accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth; accelerating progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs); technological transformation and digital public infrastructure; multilateral institutions for the 21st century; and women-led development.

The meeting will kick start on March 30 with two high level side-events on digital public infrastructure and green development.