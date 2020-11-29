Serum Institute of India denies allegations by Covishield volunteer

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has issued a statement denying allegations made by a Chennai-based volunteer for Covidshield.

“The allegations in the notice are malicious and misconceived. While the Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer’s medical condition, there is absolutely no correlation with the vaccine trial and the medical condition of the volunteer. The volunteer is falsely laying the blame for his medical problems on the Covid vaccine trial,” SII stated in a statement.

SII added that the claim was malicious because the volunteer was specifically informed by the medical team that the complications he suffered were independent of the vaccine trial he underwent.

“In spite of specifically being made aware of the same, he still chose to go public and malign the reputation of the company. It is evident that the intention behind the spreading of such malicious information is an oblique pecuniary motive. The Serum Institute of India, will seek damages in excess of ₹100 crore for the same and will defend such malicious claims,” the statement added.

A 40-year-old volunteer for ‘Covishield’, the candidate vaccine being tested by the Serum Institute of India, has sued the company for ₹5 crore. He has alleged that the vaccine triggered an adverse reaction, which included neurological impairment and an inability to get back to the life before being inoculated.

He has also demanded via a legal notice sent to SII, AstraZeneca and the Oxford Vaccine Group that the vaccine trial, which is now being tested on 1,600 volunteers in India, be immediately halted.