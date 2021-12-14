Serum Institute to launch children’s vaccine in six months

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The Serum Institute of India will launch its children vaccine Covavax in six months, said its CEO on Tuesday during an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). He added that currently Covavax for kids aged three and above is under trial. Covavax is the version of US-based Novavax’s Covid vaccine candidate.
“There is enough data to show that the vaccines will work and protect children against the virus. Don’t know what will happen with Omicron. So far children have not been affected very badly,” said Poonawala.
“Yes, you should go and get your children vaccinated. There is no harm. These vaccines are safe and efficacious,” he further added.
So far, only one Covid vaccine, Zydus Healthcare’s ZyCoV-D, for children aged 12 years and above, has been approved for emergency use in India. Besides this, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is yet to be approved by the Drug Controller General of India for emergency use in India.
Meanwhile, in the wake of Omicron, Poonawala again made a case for booster doses. He said: “If you boost with three doses, you will definitely increase the protection in your system. At least for 5-6 months. That is definitely beyond reasonable doubt that this will give better protection for 5-6 months.”
On Omicron, Poonawala said there is a need to wait for one month to have enough data about its behaviour. He added that there is not enough evidence to believe it will disrupt the system severely, leading to a lockdown. He also stated that the country is well prepared this time if at all any disruption happens due to the new variant of concern.
He said since Omicron is infectious and contagious, it is important to take precautions. He further stated that Omicron may overtake the way Delta variant of the Covid has spread, but at the same it is difficult to say how severely it will cause disruption and hospitalisations.
