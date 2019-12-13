Seventh Economic Census launched in Delhi

The Seventh Economic Census kicked off in New Delhi on Friday.

With this, Delhi has become the 26th State where the survey has been launched. The process is already ongoing in 20 states, and 5 Union Territories, A K Sadhu, DG (Social Statistics) at the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

“In Delhi, the entire process will take around three months where enumerators will survey around 45 lakh establishments and households,” Sadhu added.

This is the first time that the National Economic Census is being conducted on a digital platform, a joint statement from the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) and Common Service Centres (CSC) said.

“Over 1.5 lakh trained enumerators have been deployed for the pan-India survey who will be visiting 35 crore establishments and households to carry out the Census. We have already surveyed 3.25 crore establishments while the work is on in 22 crore other,” Nepal Chandra Sen, Head of Operations at CSC said.