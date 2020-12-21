Shipping Min to encourage pvt sector in ferry services

Following the launch of ferry services between Hazira and Ghogha, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is evaluating start of more such services.

It has identified domestic locations — Hazira, Okha, Somnath Temple, Diu, Pipavav, Dahej, Mumbai/JN Port, Jamnagar, Kochi, Ghogha, Goa, Mundra and Mandvi — and six international routes, connecting four destinations —- Chattogram (Bangladesh), Seychelles (East Africa) Madagascar (East Africa) and Jaffna (Sri Lanka) — for the commencement of ferry services, according to an official statement.

The Ministry, through Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL), plans to facilitate operations of Roll On -Roll Off (vessels that can carry vehicles), and roll on roll off-passenger and ferry services on various routes. According to the release, one of such RoPAX vessel ferry service has been successfully run between Hazira and Ghogha reducing the distance to 90 km from 370 km previously and travel time to about 5 hours from about 10-12 hours.

The statement adds that to replicate the success of the above business model, the Ministry wants the private operator to identify routes to commence the RO-RO, RO-PAX ferry service to promote the supplementary and sustainable mode of the transportation.

The service will create a supplementary mode of transportation, which will not only be beneficial for the daily commuters, tourists’ movement and cargo transportation but also helpful in reducing carbon footprint by shifting to an environment-friendly mode of transportation from rail and road.