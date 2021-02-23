Six killed in quarry blast in Chikkaballapur district

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
A blast at a quarry in Hirenagaveli village (Chikkaballapur district) has killed six people. Confirming the incident, the Chikkaballapur district administration, said the blast occurred when gelatin sticks used for blasting were being transported in a vehicle.
A case has been registered at Gudibande Police Station and so far two persons have been held in connection with the blast. A team from the Forensic Science Lab is at the spot to gather more details.
Health Minister K Sudhakar, and district in-charge and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, visited the spot and promised action against those responsible for the incident.
This is the second incident of a blast in the state in less than a month; earlier, a blast in Shivamogga district killed six people.
Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted: “The death of six people near Hirenagavalli village, Chikkaballapur, due to a gelatin blast is shocking. The district minister in-charge and senior officials have been instructed to conduct a thorough probe and take stern action against the culprits.”
Mines and Geology Minister, Murugesh Nirani, tweeted: “Saddened by the death of 5 people in the blast at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur. My condolences to the families of the victims. Unfortunate that such an incident took place after Shivamogga blast. The government will conduct an investigation & take action against those involved.”
“The government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety of people in the mining areas. A thorough probe will be conducted to find out the cause of the explosion and the culprits responsible for this will be punished. The government has been taking stringent measures against illegal mining activities, transportation and storage of explosives used for mining. It is rather very unfortunate that the blast occurred in Chikkaballapura before the wounds of the Shivamogga blast have healed,” he added.
