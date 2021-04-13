Skymet sees ‘healthy normal’ monsoon this year

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Private forecaster Skymet Weather expects the upcoming monsoon to be ‘healthy normal’ assessed at 103 per cent (with an error margin of +/- 5 per cent) of the long-period average (LPA) of 880.6 mm for the four-month period from June to September.
This is the third time on a trot that the country will have a normal monsoon. India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national forecaster, is expected to come up with its own long-range forecast for the four-month season soon.
According to Skymet, the monsoon probabilities for June-July-August-September are: 10 per cent chance of excess (seasonal rainfall that is more than 110 per cent of LPA); 15 per cent chance of above normal (between 105 to 110 per cent); 60 per cent chance of normal (96 to 104 per cent); 15 per cent chance of below normal (90 to 95 per cent); and practically nil (zero) per cent chance of drought (seasonal rainfall that is less than 90 per cent of LPA).
On a monthly scale, the precipitation foreshadow is as follows:
June: 106 per cent of LPA (LPA for June - 166.9 mm); 70 per cent chance of normal; 20 per cent chance of above normal; and 10 per cent chance of below normal.
July: 97 per cent of LPA (LPA for July - 285.3 mm); 75 per cent chance of normal; 10 per cent chance of above normal; 15 per cent chance of below normal.
August: 99 per cent of LPA (LPA for August - 258.2 mm); 80 per cent chance of normal; 10 per cent chance of above normal; 10 per cent chance of below normal.
September: 116 per cent of LPA (LPA for September - 170.2 mm); 30 per cent chance of normal; 60 per cent chance of above normal; 10 per cent chance of below normal.
Earlier preliminary forecast released by Skymet on January31 had assessed the monsoon 2021 to be ‘normal’ with seasonal rainfall ending in the upper half of the normal range, with the spread of normal rainfall being 96-104 per cent of LPA.
In terms of geographical risk, Skymet expects that the plains of North India along with few parts of North-East India to be at risk of being rain deficient through the season. Also, interior parts of Karnataka face scare or scanty rains in the core monsoon months of July and August.
The onset month of June and the withdrawal phase of September promise good countrywide rainfall distribution. Yogesh Patil, CEO, Skymet, said that La Nina conditions prevailing in the Pacific Ocean since last year presage some softening and may remain neutral through the monsoon season.
The tropical Pacific conditions continue to wield a spike mid-way through the season suggesting fresh phase of cooling, albeit marginal, over the Central Pacific Ocean. “Therefore, occurrence of El Nino which normally corrupts the monsoon is ruled out,” Patil said.
The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is neutral and is oscillating lightly on either side of the zero line. This parameter seems to incline with a negative shift but remaining within the threshold limits. In this case, it may not heave the monsoon spurts but will refrain from harming the season.
The Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave, the equatorial wave that passes over the Indian Ocean periodically, is currently sailing far away from the Indian Ocean. It barely makes three or four visits during the entire season. It is too early to comment on its impact on the monsoon just yet.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...