Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl to lead CII’s e-commerce committee

Snapdeal’s co-founder and CEO, Kunal Bahl, has taken over as the Chairman of CII’s E-Commerce Committee for 2020-21. Urban Company’s co-founder Abhiraj Bhal will co-chair the committee.

“While as a nation we are living through unprecedented times, it is precisely in times like this that we need to come together and work for the larger good,” said Bhal.

The upcoming E-Commerce Policy, the Consumer Protection Rules and a consistent interpretation of the Intermediary Status of e-commerce platforms figure high on the immediate agenda of the committee.

“The committee will also focus on resolving policy issues that will help accelerate the growth of exports through e-commerce platforms. The promotion of exports through e-commerce is one of the objectives of India’s upcoming e-Commerce policy. Measures to enable protection for gig workers impacted by the business disruption were included as a key priority for the on-going year,” said the release.

Senior representatives from Amazon, Reliance Jio, Snapdeal, eBay, Nykaa, Swiggy, Uber, Shuttl, The Urban Company, Udaan, Paypal, Pepperfry, PwC, AZB Partners, L&L Partner Law Offices and CII are also part of the CII’s E-Commerce Committee.