Sonia Gandhi back at Congress helm as interim president

The Congress Working Committee has decided to make UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the interim president of the party until the AICC elects a new president in place of the outgoing chief Rahul Gandhi. The meeting earlier urged Rahul Gandhi to take back his resignation, but he stuck to his stand.

Party spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters after the meeting that Sonia Gandhi's leadership is time-tested and that was the reason why the CWC requested her to take the responsibility yet again. The 73-year-old leader was at the helm of the party for about two decades. Rahul Gandhi was elected as the president in 2017.

The CWC considered the views of PCC Presidents, CLP leaders, AICC Secretaries and Members of Parliament on Friday. "The CWC unanimously resolved that Rahul Gandhi should continue as Congress President, as desired by all who were consulted today, and requested him to accept this decision. However, Rahul Gandhi declined to withdraw his resignation. Consequently, the CWC unanimously resolved to request Sonia Gandhi to take over as Interim President pending the election of a regular President by the AICC," a resolution passed at the meeting said.

Another resolution expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for steering the party at the time of crisis. "The CWC applauds his courage, commitment and conviction in stepping down as Congress President which was a deeply personal decision but is encouraged that his services, inputs and advice will continue to be available to the party. Each Congressman and woman looks to him for continued support and guidance," it said.

A third resolution expressed serious concern over the situation in Jammu & Kashmir including reports of clamp down and news blackout. "The Congress Working Committee also expressed serious concern about arrest and detention of entire political leadership in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Congress working committee calls upon the Government to act transparently and forthwith permit a delegation of opposition parties in Jammu & Kashmir," it said.