Internet of Things powered water quality delivery platform provider BookWater Tech has appointed space scientist Nambi Narayanan as its technical advisor and brand ambassador.

The city-based BookWater offers quality and safe drinking water at the consumers’ doorstep and provides information on the number of times the water can was used by scanning the QR code printed on it.

According to a study of the National Statistical Office's report, an estimated 12.2 per cent of urban households in the country rely on bottled water for drinking water needs, which was 2.7 per cent in 2009.

The patent technology in BookWater allows customers to scan the QR Code on the water can and know how many times the can has been used.

"By scanning the QR code using the book water app on a Connected Can, you can also see the packaged date, TDS levels, NABL certified laboratory water report and expiry date of the water can," a company statement said.

Each Connected Can is tracked throughout its lifetime, including filling and distribution.

On his appointment, Narayanan said, "With BookWater, drinking clean water is no longer rocket science. BookWater with its connected can technology is solving fundamental problems concerning drinking water." "I am happy to be associated with a brand with such noble intent and purpose," he said.

