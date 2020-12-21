Shadowfax Partners SpiceXpress for transportation of Covid vaccines in India

Shadowfax, an integrated 3PL services provider, announced a strategic partnership with SpiceXpress, one of the largest cargo airlines in India, to provide a seamless solution in transporting the temperature-sensitive Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the joint official release, Shadowfax plans to deploy a fleet of over 250 refrigerated vehicles, which will provide a speedy and reliable transportation solution for vaccine delivery through a sustainable cold chain network.

For the Covid-19 vaccine movement, Shadowfax will provide logistics support to cover first-mile pick-ups and last-mile deliveries through a verified network of delivery partners operating across 500+ cities covering 7000+ pin codes in India.

Commenting on this partnership, Rahul Kumar, founding team member and Head of Network Partnerships, Shadowfax, said in an official statement: “We are proud to partner with SpiceXpress for transporting the vaccine and helping it reach people. Agility, speed, and precise handling will be essential considering the sensitive nature of the vaccine. We are geared up with our technology, people, and delivery expertise to ensure timely and safe deliveries across our extensive network.”

He added: “We will handle ground services such as transportation to/from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage, and warehousing, at prescribed temperature across 500 + cities. We will deploy a fleet of refrigerated vehicles to ensure requisite temperatures are maintained throughout the delivery cycle.”