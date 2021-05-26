Sputnik V-makers have agreed to supply to Delhi: Kejriwal

Amid an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, sent a ray of hope to Delhites, stating that makers of Sputnik V, a Russian anti-Covid jab, have agreed to supply the vaccine to Delhi.

He, however, said that the actual quantity that would be supplied is still undecided as talks are still on between the two sides. For this purpose, the Delhi government is currently in talks with Dr Reddy’s, which had launched Sputnik V in India on May 14, sources said.

“We are still communicating with people from Sputnik. Yesterday our officials had a meeting with people from Sputnik. They are willing to give the vaccines but still, talks are going on about the quantity,” said Kejriwal after inspecting a new drive-through vaccination centre at Akash Hospital in Dwarka in the Capital.

Pfizer, Moderna

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the Centre should quickly give its approval for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and allow them to be administered in India.

“Moderna and Pfizer have declared that the trial for their vaccines is complete and that their vaccines are also suitable for children. But these vaccines have not been given permission to be administered in our country. I believe that the Central Government should not delay this and all the internationally available vaccines should be allowed to be used in our country, especially whatever vaccines are suitable for children,” he said.

Global tender

Meanwhile, Karnataka, which received just two bids in response to the global tender for the supply of vaccines, now plans to extend the deadline.

At the close of the bid deadline on Monday, the State received just two bids – Bulk MRO Industrial supply Ltd, a Mumbai-based drug supplier, has offered to supply Sputnik V vaccine – and Thulasi Systems, a Bengaluru-based company, is ready to supply Sputnik single dose.

Since none of the vaccine-makers took part in the bidding process and as the Central government is negotiating with vaccine manufacturers, the State government plans to extend the deadline.

The State government has set aside ₹843 crore for the procurement of vaccines, said Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force head, Dr CN Ashwathanarayan. He said the State government will decidce soon on extending the tender time limit.

Karnataka plans to incentivise companies setting up oxygen production plants in the State. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Jagdish Shettar, State Industries Minister and in-charge of oxygen production and supply, with senior officials, on oxygen production and supply in the State.

“The State government is considering a plan to promote the production of new oxygen units by the Industries Department,” said Shettar.

“Looking at the local production and demand we have come to this decision,” he added. The officials of the State industries department have been instructed to work out an attractive incentive for industrialists seeking to start new plants or to increase the production of oxygen in the State. “Once formulated, we will be providing detailed information to the prospective investors,” said the Minister.

The Minister instructed the officials to plan to increase the storage capacity of oxygen buffer stock in all districts. He said increasing the storage capacity by 20 tonnes in each district will facilitate the use of emergency situations.

Shettar said the distribution of oxygen is based on the active cases in the respective districts. Information is being taken about the amount of oxygen being transported to the respective hospitals each day. In the last 5 days, the State has received 889.93 tonnes, 855.21 tonnes, 1062.71 tonnes, 899.22 tonnes and 728.36 tonnes, respectively. Overall, the average amount of oxygen available was 887.08 tonnes.

Liquid medical oxygen

The State received 150 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) at Mangalore port with Central government co-operation. “The State’s oxygen status is improving day by day with the help of the Central government, which is being transported in trains to the State,” he added.

“Four more ISO tankers are expected to arrive from Kalinga, Orissa, on Saturday. This will increase the number of tankers in our State. We have started the operation of two 500 LPM PM oxygen generator plants in KGF and Yadgir.Central allocation

Of the 1,200 tonnes allocated to Karnataka, about 830 tonnes are produced locally in the State from the six main producers. The balance – 310 tonnes – are brought from outside the state.

Shettar said of the 310 tonnes, 60 tonnes is supplied from MSME PSA plant authorised by the Central Government, and the oxygen brought from other States includes 240 tonnes from Maharashtra and 70 tonnes from Orissa.

“To maintain oxygen supply of 1,200 tonnes to the State, we are in regular contact with the Central Government and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Joshi and Sadananda Gowda on the need for more oxygen,” he added.