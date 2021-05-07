Stalin announces ₹4,000 as Covid relief to rice ration card holders in the State

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his first day in office signed five important files.

The first was to provide financial assistance of ₹4,000 as Covid relief to each of the 2.07 crore rice ration card holders across the State as people are facing hardship due to the pandemic. The amount will be paid in two instalments, the first in May, says a government press release.

Stalin ordered slashing the price of Aavin milk by ₹3 per litre from May 16. He also announced free travel for working women, and girls pursuing higher education on board government buses (ordinary fare) across the State.

Grievance redressal mechanism

He also ordered implementing a grievances redressal mechanism to resolve issues within 100 days. He also ordered that the State government will bear the cost of Covid-19 treatment covered under CM Insurance scheme.

In the morning, Stalin was administered the oath of office as the new chief minister by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a low-key event in Raj Bhavan.

Along with Stalin, 33 ministers — a mix of old and new faces — also took oath at the function.

From Raj Bhavan, Stalin along with ministers paid respects to Anna, Karunanidhi and Periyar, before entering the Secretariat just after the inauspicious time of Yamagandam (10.30 am to 12 noon).