Startup firm MaverixPro begins operation in Kozhikode

(

MaverixPro, a start-up company, has commenced its operations at HiLITE Business Park in Kozhikode.

The company has come up with a user-friendly interface that can be customised by educational institutions, corporates, hospitals and professionals. The pandemic situation has brought a change in the way education is imparted by replacing conventional classrooms with virtual classrooms. MaverixPro intends to use the technology that they developed for the benefit of learners, a statement issued here said.

By offering various financial courses, including stock trading that enables students to earn while they learn MaverixPro aims at bringing financial literacy to students at affordable rates. The classes are conducted through Smart Classroom the interface developed by the company with more features than the regular online platforms, said David Carmel Alex, CEO, MaverixPro.