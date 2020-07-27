National

Startup firm MaverixPro begins operation in Kozhikode

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 27, 2020

(

MaverixPro, a start-up company, has commenced its operations at HiLITE Business Park in Kozhikode.

The company has come up with a user-friendly interface that can be customised by educational institutions, corporates, hospitals and professionals. The pandemic situation has brought a change in the way education is imparted by replacing conventional classrooms with virtual classrooms. MaverixPro intends to use the technology that they developed for the benefit of learners, a statement issued here said.

By offering various financial courses, including stock trading that enables students to earn while they learn MaverixPro aims at bringing financial literacy to students at affordable rates. The classes are conducted through Smart Classroom the interface developed by the company with more features than the regular online platforms, said David Carmel Alex, CEO, MaverixPro.

Published on July 27, 2020
Kozhikode
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Supreme Court allows Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to withdraw appeal