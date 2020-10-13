‘Statue of Unity’ to open for tourists on Oct 17

The Gujarat government will reopen the Statue of Unity at Kevadia to tourists from October 17 while implementing strict guidelines as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19.

As part of the State government’s efforts to gradually normalise businesses after Covid-19 lockdown, tourism is one of the priority areas.

After the Gujarat government’s recent decision to reopen major tourist destinations at Kevadia on the banks of Narmada river including Jungle Safari, Children Nutrition Park, Ekta Mall among others, the State government has now decided to re-open the world’s tallest statue, that of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to visitors.

“Maximum 2,500 tourists will be permitted every day, of which only 500 will be permitted up to the viewing gallery,” a statement from the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) informed here.

As per the official data, in November last year the 182-meter Sardar Patel’s statue had recorded average daily tourist footfall of 15,036, which was higher than around 10,000 at Statue of Liberty in New York. In January this year, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation had declared Statue of Unity as the Eighth Wonder of the World.

All tickets to be purchased online, as there will be no physical tickets sold at the windows.

“As part of the strict compliance to Covid-19 protocol, wearing a mask is compulsory for each tourist. Discipline shall have to be followed by standing only at the designated places within the Statue premises,” the statement said. Each tourist has to undergo thermal screening and sanitisation.